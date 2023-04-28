"I am lucky to be alive," Wrong way crash on Florida Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI - Two people were injured in a wrong way crash on Florida Turnpike near Hard Rock Stadium.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a white Chevy Camaro was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike when he hit a silver Toyota pickup truck head-on near NW 199 Street.

The driver of the Camaro was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries.

"I was driving south but for some reason, I don't know, I just saw a light coming toward me and I pulled on the right. When I pulled on the right the person pulled on the right, I pulled back on the left and the person pulled back on the left. And it hit head on. I am just lucky to be alive," said the driver of the truck.

The Turnpike was temporarily closed in both directions so the air rescue helicopter could land.