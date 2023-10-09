Watch CBS News
Local News

Wreck snarls traffic in southbound lanes of Florida Turnpike in Hollywood area

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. --  The Florida Highway Patrol closed all but two southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike early Monday following a crash in the Hollywood area.

The wreck occurred at Mile Marker 48 in the southbound lanes just as the morning commute was shifting into high gear, according to FHP.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, and there were reports of injuries.

Officials closed all southbound lanes immediately following the crash but reopened two of the lanes a short time later..

Motorists were urged to take Highway 441 as an alternate.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 6:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

