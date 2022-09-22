Watch CBS News
Local News

Would Miami Mayor Francis Suarez make a good US president? Kanye West says he would.

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Rapper Kanye West said he thinks Miami Mayor Francis Suarez would make a good president of the United States.

kanye-west-ap.jpg
kanye-west AP

Speaking during an interview with a network news channel, the rapper was asked if he would repeat his run for president after a bid in 2020 sputtered out.

"You know, I met Mayor Suarez down in Miami, and I thought he'd make a really good president ... also," West told the interviewer.

Suarez is a Republican and CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald reported that Suarez's political advisers have floated the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

The newspaper said a political group run by Suarez's consultants has secured digital ads in 2024 primary states.

According to the Herald, he has never outright dismissed the possibility of a White House bid.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 6:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.