Would Miami Mayor Francis Suarez make a good US president? Kanye West says he would.

MIAMI - Rapper Kanye West said he thinks Miami Mayor Francis Suarez would make a good president of the United States.

kanye-west AP

Speaking during an interview with a network news channel, the rapper was asked if he would repeat his run for president after a bid in 2020 sputtered out.

"You know, I met Mayor Suarez down in Miami, and I thought he'd make a really good president ... also," West told the interviewer.

Suarez is a Republican and CBS Miami news partner the Miami Herald reported that Suarez's political advisers have floated the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

The newspaper said a political group run by Suarez's consultants has secured digital ads in 2024 primary states.

According to the Herald, he has never outright dismissed the possibility of a White House bid.