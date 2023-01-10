Workshop held to address 911 operation concerns in Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A letter sent by Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony offers a glimmer of hope as to whom will handle the 911 operations for Broward County.

On January 1st, the agreement between The Broward County Sheriff's Office and the county commission expired. This left questions as to whom or what entity would take over.

Tuesday, the county commission held a workshop to discuss ways to address concerns that have mounted surrounding the 911 operations.

Monday night, things shifted when they received a letter from Sheriff Tony changing his tune and ready to come to a new agreement. Though the sheriff was not in attendance at Tuesday's workshop.

"He could've given us some good answers on that so disappointing but it's his call," said Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher.

For years residents have been frustrated about the response times of 911 calls. Some people not getting through at all. The commission was set to discuss options for who would take over the call center operations if the sheriff didn't work out a new agreement.

The mayor says they were prepared to take over it all.

"We would immediately move forward to taking over the entire call center ourselves. We will absorb those employees into Broward County and we will hire somebody as a director or an outside sourcing company to run the system," said Fisher.

When it comes to funding, in Tuesday's meeting the commission felt the $11 million the sheriff got to address concerns is where the line will stop.

County Administrator Monica Cepero says the staffing concerns will be addressed by the end of March, three months after they were supposed to be addressed.

As of right now, 911 operations are still being answered by BSO, though the contract remains expired.

Mayor Fisher is hopeful the two entities can come to an agreement within a week.