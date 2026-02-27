Woman's shelter assistant director in Miami arrested for allegedly beating 7-year-old son with autism, police say

A Miami woman is behind bars after investigators say she beat her 7-year-old son, who has autism.

Kelly Michel, 27, appeared in bond court after her arrest on one count of child abuse without great bodily harm. A judge ordered her to have no contact with her son and prohibited any direct or indirect communication.

According to the National Women's Shelter Network website, Michel serves as the organization's assistant director.

Court documents detail what the child told investigators, including that "the defendant hit him on his face with a belt."

Detectives noted several visible injuries, including a red dot bruise in the boy's right eye, a bruise stretching from his right cheek to behind his right ear, line marks on his left arm, and a bruise behind his legs.

Investigators say the alleged abuse happened Tuesday, after an incident at the boy's school. School employees told officers the child kissed another student on the cheek after the classmate fell, saying he wanted to help him feel better. Teachers said they informed Michel of the incident.

When CBS News Miami stopped by the women and children's shelter where Michel works, colleagues declined to comment and asked them to leave.

Michel's bond was set at $2,500.