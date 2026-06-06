31-year-old woman's body found washed ashore in Hollywood Beach was struck by vessel, FWC says

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) has identified the woman whose body was found washed ashore on Hollywood Beach on Wednesday and believes she was killed in a "boating incident."

The body of Kellie Melinda Williams, 31, was found along New Mexico Street by two fishermen in the surf, who called the Hollywood Police Department at approximately 8 p.m. Preliminary investigation shows Williams had injuries consistent with a vessel strike, FWC says.

Homicide detectives said Thursday that Williams was apparently snorkeling or diving earlier in the day before her body was discovered along the shoreline.

According to an Instagram post by the Miami-based Association of Professional Flight Attendants, Williams was a flight attendant at Miami International Airport.

Less than 24 hours after the deadly discovery, Hollywood Police released a statement shedding some light on the circumstances surrounding Williams' death.

"Based on the investigation, it appears the deceased was snorkeling/diving in the area of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3," the statement read in part. "Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are working in partnership with Hollywood detectives on this case."

The discovery comes less than six months after another woman's body was found on Hollywood Beach. In that case, investigators determined the victim was from out of town, and the death was ultimately ruled a homicide.

FWC investigators are asking anyone who witnessed what happened with Williams or anyone who may have information to call the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). Tips can be reported anonymously.