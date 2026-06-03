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Woman's body found washed ashore on Hollywood Beach, police say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Wednesday evening. 

Hollywood police say they responded to a 911 call about a body that had washed ashore near New Mexico Street. 

When officers arrived, they discovered the body described as belonging to a white female. 

The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and working to identify the identity of the victim. 

No other information has been released. 

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