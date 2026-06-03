Woman's body found washed ashore on Hollywood Beach, police say
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found washed ashore on Hollywood Beach Wednesday evening.
Hollywood police say they responded to a 911 call about a body that had washed ashore near New Mexico Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered the body described as belonging to a white female.
The Hollywood Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident and working to identify the identity of the victim.
No other information has been released.