Woman sues Kraft Heinz claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese 'ready' time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions.

A Florida woman is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court.

She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up.

The lawsuit doesn't explain how long she had to microwave the shells for, but says the information is misleading.