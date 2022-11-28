Watch CBS News
Woman sues Kraft Heinz claiming Velveeta Shells & Cheese ready time is misleading

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The makers of Velveeta mac and cheese are being sued for potentially lying on their instructions. 

A Florida woman is taking Kraft Heinz, which includes Velveeta, to court. 

She says the microwaveable shells and cheese cups take longer than 3 1/2 minutes to heat up.

The lawsuit doesn't explain how long she had to microwave the shells for, but says the information is misleading. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 11:08 AM

