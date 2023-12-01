Woman struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly collision involving a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.
According to police, a woman was struck by a train near SE 21st Avenue and SW 10th Court just after 10:15 a.m.
After a search of the area, they were able to determine that other persons had been struck.
The Tri-Rail train was brought to a safe stop and there were no injuries to passengers or crew reported.
