Woman struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - A deadly collision involving a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

According to police, a woman was struck by a train near SE 21st Avenue and SW 10th Court just after 10:15 a.m.

After a search of the area, they were able to determine that other persons had been struck.

The Tri-Rail train was brought to a safe stop and there were no injuries to passengers or crew reported.