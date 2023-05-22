Broward cities, county planning agency launch campaign to reduce train related deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tragedy on the tracks is real in Florida.

It seems that just about every month we hear about a vehicle or pedestrian being struck by a train, sometimes with a deadly outcome.

The latest incident happened over the weekend when a woman died after being hit by both a Brightline and FEC train in Deerfield Beach. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the woman walked past the protective barrier at Hillsboro Boulevard and onto the tracks. She was first struck by the Brightline train. The impact sent her onto the adjacent tracks where she was hit by a passing FEC train.

A number of Broward cities joined the county's Metropolitan Planning Organization to kick off a new rail safety campaign.

It's a collaboration with the cities of Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hallandale Beach.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless behavior around trains and railroad crossings. People are urged to take simple precautions, like obeying warning signals and staying alert, to stay safe.

According to Operation Lifesaver, Inc., a nationally recognized leader of rail safety education, current Federal Railroad Administration statistics report that 2,188 crossing collisions in 2022; there were 274 crossing fatalities and 777 crossing injuries.

Florida ranks #4 out of the top 25 states on that list with 117 collisions, 21 deaths and 51 injuries reported.

