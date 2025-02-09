Woman shot, killed during argument; shooter still at large

MIAMI – A man shot and killed a woman during a heated argument Saturday night near NW 188th Street and 63rd Court, according to police.

Deputies arrived at the scene at about 7:56 p.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the woman to Memorial Hospital West in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead upon arrival, according to Det. Luis Sierra of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

As of Sunday morning, it's unclear if the shooter has been taken into custody.