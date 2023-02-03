Watch CBS News
Woman killed, man hurt in early morning crash on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, FHP

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A woman was killed and a man was hurt after the car they were in crashed early Friday on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Crews on the scene of a fatal crash at I-95 and Ives Dairy Road.

The male driver was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A female passenger was also taken to the same hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

The FHP said in an emailed statement that the black Alfa Romeo sedan the two were in left the freeway before striking a traffic control box.

Authorities closed the entrance ramp to I-95 while they investigated the accident. 

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, the entrance ramp to the southbound lanes were still closed while troopers investigated the fatal crash.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 8:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

