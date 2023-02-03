Woman killed, man hurt in early morning crash on I-95 near Ives Dairy Road, FHP
MIAMI -- A woman was killed and a man was hurt after the car they were in crashed early Friday on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The male driver was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A female passenger was also taken to the same hospital but died shortly after arriving, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.
The FHP said in an emailed statement that the black Alfa Romeo sedan the two were in left the freeway before striking a traffic control box.
Authorities closed the entrance ramp to I-95 while they investigated the accident.
As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, the entrance ramp to the southbound lanes were still closed while troopers investigated the fatal crash.
for more features.