Woman killed in apparent hit and run crash in Davie

DAVIE - A woman was killed early Friday morning in an apparent hit-and-run in Davie. Those who live in the area said they were saddened but not surprised.

According to police, around 6 a.m. they received a call about a woman lying in the middle of the northbound lanes of Flamingo Road near SW 26 Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman had died. Police said it appeared to have been a hit-and-run accident.

"I just think that's unforgivable. You hit someone, you need to stop, make sure that they get taken care of," said Wendy Kahn.

She lives in a complex near the SW 26 Street intersection.

"It's devastating to see this happen at this corner because there have been several other deaths at this corner. We've been living in this development for a couple of years now and we keep hoping there's going to be a light here. It's very dangerous and I just wish someone would do something about it," said Kahn.

She's hoping it won't take another deadly encounter for something to change.

"Sometimes sit here for 10 minutes to make sure that both sides are clear before I cross. It is extremely dangerous," said Kahn.

Davie police said they do not have any information on the car that may have hit the woman. Anyone with information that can help is urged to call them at (954) 693-8200.