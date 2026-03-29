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Woman killed, at least 9 others injured after 3-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

/ CBS Miami

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One person died and at least nine others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday night, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the incident happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Southwest 28th Street and Southwest 107th Avenue after three vehicles collided.

MDFR said 13 units were called to the scene, and first responders found 10 people who were hurt.

Sunday morning, officials confirmed three victims involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. And one patient, a woman, was pronounced dead from her injuries.

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash. The names of the victims have not been released. 

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