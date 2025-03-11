Woman injured in shooting at northwest Miami-Dade rental property

A woman was injured in an overnight shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, around 3:45 a.m. they received word of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on NW 141 Street near NW 9 Avenue. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the woman to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital where she was listed as stable.

People walking in and out of the home said the woman was okay, but did not give any additional information.

Neighbors said the house where the shooting took place is typically used as an Airbnb. The sheriff's office confirmed it was a rental property. One man said this was not the first time there has been a shooting in the area.

"There have been in shootings down there, especially when they have the parties. So hopefully the owner of that Airbnb will understand to screen the people that they are renting these spaces," Henry Fish said.

Another man said he's concerned for his children.

"I have kids, they are driving. Sometimes people shoot, not exactly the person they were targeting, they get somebody passing, and they get shot. Somebody could get killed, you know, by accident," Mathurin Laguerre said.

The sheriff's office has not released any information on the person who shot her or what led to the shooting.