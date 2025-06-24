Woman in life support after being pulled from Miami River, police say

A woman pulled from the Miami River near downtown Miami on Tuesday morning is on life support, police said.

Officers and firefighters responded to reports of a possible drowning shortly before 11 a.m. at 114 SW North River Drive, according to the Miami Police Department.

Emergency crews found an unconscious woman in the water and performed lifesaving measures before transporting her to Jackson Memorial Hospital's trauma center.

Police initially said the woman had died at the hospital, but later clarified that she had not been officially pronounced dead and may be on life support.

A possible suspect has been detained as part of the ongoing investigation.

No further details have been released.