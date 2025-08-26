Watch CBS News
Woman transported in critical condition after shooting near Miami International Airport, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in Northwest Miami-Dade, south of Miami International Airport, and transported in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities reported.

The shooting occurred near Northwest 3rd Street and 72nd Avenue, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses describe chaos at the scene

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and taking cover.

One woman said her daughter, who was inside a nearby building, heard shots in a hallway.

 "I heard like Bum Bum bum, like a shooting and I said, go to the bathroom or go inside the closet, lock yourself. And then she goes, okay, okay, but she was really scary," the woman said.

She said her daughter followed her instructions and was unharmed, observing helicopters and police outside the building.

Authorities respond and search for suspect

Investigators are actively searching for the suspect.

Traffic along Northwest 72nd Avenue was temporarily blocked as investigators secured the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mauricio Maldonado

