Woman rushed to the hospital after NW Miami-Dade mobile home fire

By Marybel Rodriguez

MIAMI - A dog died but two others survived after a fire in a northwest Miami-Dade mobile home early Wednesday morning.

Arrelio Santana lives in one of the rooms in the mobile home at NW 14 Avenue and 77 Terrace. He said he was there when the fire started.

"I was sleeping and I was telling my wife 'Hey, did you put something in the kitchen'. My wife said no. We just see a lot of smoke. I see a lot of smoke when I open the door, I see my neighbor has a lot of smoke in the room," said Santana

Santana tells us he rushed to save the life of the woman who owns the mobile home that was on fire.

"So I run to the house, I broke the window, go into the house, I take the lady and put her outside," he said.

The woman was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center, her condition has not been released.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said fire crews rescued three dogs from the home and performed CPR on them. However, one did not make it. The two dogs that survived were taken to the county's animal services.

What started the fire is under investigation.

