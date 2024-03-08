Woman helped by program funded by Florida Aids Walk shares survival story

FORT LAUDERDALE - Jeannette Jandasek was addicted to drugs, tested positive for HIV and was kicked out by her family.

"I liked the risky business of life," Jandasek said.

That nearly cost her everything.

"It's a very deep dark place to be in life, very scary," she said. "They told me I had to go, so I ended up being homeless for a month or two. That was the most bottom I ever reached."

Hitting rock bottom led her to Broward House for HIV care and sobriety. It took two tries to get sober, and one more bout of homelessness, but she made it through to the other side.

"How long have you been sober?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked.

"19 and a half months," she replied.

Some of the expected $2 million raised from the annual Florida Aids Walk and Music Festival helps fund 13 nonprofits, like the one that helped Jandasek change her life.

"The real impact is that they see whatever dollars are coming in is going back to taking care of them," said Broward House CEO Nicole Burrell.

Using services available to her, Jandasek is sober and has an undetectable viral load. She was also able to get a job and was even promoted to manager.

"Everything has just been excelling, I'm building my credit back up. I actually have a credit card," she laughed. "I haven't had one in 30 years. I bought my own automobile."

In January, she qualified for housing and now has a home for her family.

"The relationships I have my with kids, my family, everyone today — I wouldn't trade it," she said. "It's priceless."

The Florida Aids Walk steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday. The music festival gets underway at 11 a.m. at South Beach Park on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Entertainers Todrick Hall and Eric Benét are the headliners.

Click here for more information on the Florida Aids Walk.