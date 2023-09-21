Woman charged in girlfriend's shooting at Hollywood hotel, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Investigators with the Hollywood Police Department said Wednesday that they have arrested a woman in connection with the shooting earlier this week of the suspect's girlfriend.

Takya Forcer Broward County Sheriff's Office

Takya Forcer, 23, of Miami Gardens, was being held without bond at the Broward County jail on charges that include attempted homicide, according to the police report.

The victim, identified as Monique Johnson, 29, suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper body before she was rushed for treatment to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, the police report said.

Police were called around 6:45 a.m. Monday to the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 2620 N. 26th Ave., by several people who reported the gunfire, including the victim.

One witness told police she saw Johnson fall out of the driver's side of a car, saying she had been shot and indicating to the witness that the suspect was responsible.

The witness drove to a nearby gas station and saw the suspect who had changed clothes. The witness returned to the scene and told police about the woman's whereabouts.

Officers went to the scene and arrested her, according to the police report.

Investigators said the suspect's clothing, a gun and the firearm's magazine were found near Oakwood Hills Park.

The two had apparently argued before the gunfire but it was not clear what they were arguing about.