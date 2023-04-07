Watch CBS News
Woman found stabbed to death off I-95 ramp

FORT LAUDERDALE - The body of a woman who had been stabbed to death was found late Thursday night off I-95.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the county's emergency communications center received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a dead body near the Broward Boulevard ramp to southbound I-95.

Both Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Fort Lauderdale police were dispatched to the area where they found the who was pronounced dead. The ramp was closed during the investigation.

The sheriff's office has taken over the murder investigation. 

