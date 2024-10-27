Woman found shot in Kendall residence

Watch CBS News
MIAMI – Miami-Dade police responded to a call about a suspicious incident in the 6200 block of 109th Avenue in Kendall at about 3:37 a.m., Sunday morning.

Police arrived to find an open front door and a woman who had been shot multiple times. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the gunshot victim to HCA Florida Kendall in stable condition.

Soon after, police in Hialeah received a 911 call from someone allegedly saying he was involved in the shooting in Kendall. The man was taken into custody and transferred to Kendall police. 

The Miami-Dade Special Victim's Unit, Domestic Violence detectives have taken over the investigation. 

