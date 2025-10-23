Woman dies after high-rise fire in Hollywood, authorities say

An elderly woman who was hospitalized after a Tuesday afternoon high-rise fire at the Edgewater Beach Tower in Hollywood has died from her injuries, officials said.

When flames ripped from the penthouse of the oceanfront condominium, it initially appeared that everyone escaped without serious harm. But according to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the woman, who was in her 90s, succumbed to smoke inhalation injuries Thursday morning.

Victim remembered as beloved member of the community

Realtor Sharon Niles said residents of the Edgewater Beach Tower are reeling from the loss.

"I just heard about it an hour ago, so I'm absolutely devastated," Niles said.

She described the victim and her husband, George, as cherished members of the building's close-knit community.

"The whole building and all the tenants and homeowners are absolutely devastated. "This woman is absolutely beautiful; George has dedicated his life not only to the building but also to his wife," Niles said.

Fire contained to top-floor unit

The fire broke out at the Edgewater Beach Towers, a 13-story oceanfront condominium complex located in the 300 block of Surf Road.

Chopper 4 images showed heavy black smoke and visible flames pouring from one of the penthouse units.

Hollywood Fire Rescue said the victim lived on the 11th floor, in the unit directly beneath the fire. She was taken to Aventura Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation before dying from her injuries.

Firefighters and emergency personnel worked quickly to contain the blaze to the top-floor unit and ensure the safety of residents throughout the building.

Two hospitalized after third-alarm blaze

Authorities said two people were hospitalized after being overcome by smoke inhalation, including the elderly woman and a first responder. Both had initially been expected to recover.

Officials confirmed that the resident of the affected penthouse apartment was unharmed by the flames and was evaluated at the scene.