Woman dies after falling from hood of moving SUV in Fort Lauderdale, police say

An investigation is underway in Fort Lauderdale after police said a woman died after she was thrown from the hood of a moving SUV early Tuesday morning.

According to information provided by Fort Lauderdale police, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 400 block of Southeast 32nd Street around 2 a.m.

A woman died after falling from the hood of a moving SUV in FOrt Lauderdale on July 21, 2026, police say.

When officers arrived, they said they learned that two adults, a man and a woman, were known to one another and became involved in a physical altercation at a nearby hotel.

Police said that the altercation then escalated, and the man attempted to leave the scene in his SUV.

The woman, who hasn't been identified, jumped onto the hood of the SUV and at some point fell off it while the vehicle was moving.

She was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries where she later was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.