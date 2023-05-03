Woman, children found dead in Lake Wales apartment

MIAMI - A mother and her three children were shot and killed in a Lake Wales apartment on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the victims, whose names have not been released, were shot around 5 a.m. Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. when someone found the bodies of the 40-year-old woman and her three children, ages 21, 17, and 11.

"Our hearts are broken" for the family, said Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez.

Police are working to arrest the suspected gunman, 38-year-old Al Stenson, on four counts of first-degree murder.

Velasquez said Stenson is known to the family and may have lived at the apartment.

What led to the shooting is unknown.