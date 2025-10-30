Woman faces several charges after road rage incident in Boca Raton, BSO officials say

A woman faces several charges after a road rage incident in Boca Raton on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-95 north near Palmetto Park Road and Hillsboro, BSO said. At the time, Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Boca Raton Police Department and BSO.

Investigators said a suspect was detained in connection to the incident and a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, 26-year-old Breanna Evans, faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of shooting from a vehicle.

According to investigators, Evans and the victim don't know each other and the case appears to be related to road rage.

BSO said the investigation is ongoing.