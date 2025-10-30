Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman faces several charges after road rage incident in Boca Raton, BSO officials say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Miami

A woman faces several charges after a road rage incident in Boca Raton on Wednesday, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-95 north near Palmetto Park Road and Hillsboro, BSO said. At the time, Florida Highway Patrol requested assistance from the Boca Raton Police Department and BSO. 

Investigators said a suspect was detained in connection to the incident and a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

The suspect, 26-year-old Breanna Evans, faces two counts of attempted murder, one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of shooting from a vehicle.

According to investigators, Evans and the victim don't know each other and the case appears to be related to road rage.

BSO said the investigation is ongoing.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue