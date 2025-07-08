Woman airlifted to hospital after being bitten by dog in Hialeah, police say

A 57-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after she was bitten by a dog while working as a caretaker at a home in Hialeah, police said.

Victim airlifted after severe injuries

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 1100 block of West 50th Place.

Hialeah police and Miami-Dade Animal Services responded to the scene after receiving reports that a woman had been bitten by a dog.

Family members told CBS News Miami that the woman, who is related to the residents of the home, was helping care for someone when she was attacked. She suffered bites to both arms, one of them severely mauled.

The woman was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Her half-sister said she underwent surgery and was out of the operating room by around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Dog quarantined as investigation continues

Video from the scene showed a light brown, short, muscular bully breed-type dog being walked out from the backyard by an animal services officer and placed into a van for quarantine.

Four men from inside the home were seen outside speaking with police and animal control officers as authorities worked to determine what led to the attack.

The woman's current condition has not been officially released.

The dog is now in quarantine and the investigation is ongoing.