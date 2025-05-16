Woman accused of pepper-spraying tourist to rob him at Miami Beach Hotel, police say

A woman is facing serious charges after allegedly pepper-spraying an international tourist and stealing his watch, wallet and cash in a Miami Beach hotel room, according to police.

The incident occurred early March 26, 2025, at the Breakwater Hotel, leaving the victim shaken but cooperative with authorities.

Alleged attack and theft

Police say the victim invited Maria Esther Torres, 20, to his room at 940 Ocean Drive around 4 a.m. Shortly after, Torres allegedly pepper-sprayed him and forcibly took a Hugo Boss watch from his wrist.

She also stole his wallet, which contained approximately $150, 70 euros and multiple credit cards, according to the arrest report.

Investigation and arrest

Robbery detectives responded, obtaining a sworn statement from the victim and reviewing video surveillance from the Breakwater Hotel and other locations.

Video footage captured Torres exiting through a rear gate into an alley, police said.

Detectives identified and located Torres, who was charged with first-degree felony robbery with a weapon and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after invoking her Miranda rights, according to the report.