With fewer than 1,000 remaining, orchid found in Florida eyed for endangered status

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will seek endangered species status for the ghost orchid, a swamp-dwelling, flowering plant found in Florida's Hendry and Collier counties and in Cuba, the agency said Wednesday.

"It is one of the most famous flowers in Florida, but its population has declined to fewer than 1,000 plants in the United States," the Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release.

"Less than half of those are mature enough to reproduce. Poaching is the main threat to the orchid, but wetland loss and degradation have also put the orchid at risk throughout its range."

The agency will publish the proposal Thursday in the Federal Register, opening a 60-day comment period.