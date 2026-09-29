South Florida nonprofit launches emergency food program as national consumer confidence drops to 12-year low

As U.S. consumer confidence drops to a 12-year low, falling nearly seven points over the past month, residents are grappling with higher costs for food, fuel, and housing.

In response to the economic strain, the Poverello Center in Wilton Manors is increasing its outreach to meet the growing need.

"It's very difficult to say, you know, 'I need help with food,'" said Brad Barnes, deputy executive director of the Poverello Center.

While the center traditionally assists individuals living with existing medical conditions, a series of grants is enabling the launch of a new Emergency Food Program. The initiative aims to help broader community members facing financial hardship who meet the center's criteria.

Barnes noted that more local families are finding themselves forced to make difficult financial trade-offs.

"We're actually talking about 'do we make a decision to put gas in the car or food on the table?'" Barnes said.

For volunteer Rena McComb, packaging food at the center at least twice a week provides purpose, but economic pressures persist.

"I'm not the type of person to just sit home and just wait for a check every month," McComb said. "I'm used to being out working and doing things. I mean, look at me, I'm totally blind, and I come in at least two times a week and volunteer."

McComb receives disability benefits, but a rent increase of nearly $500 a month is forcing her to try to find a paying job.

"If I pay rent, I wouldn't be able to buy food," she said. "It's either, or."

Information regarding program criteria and services is available at the center's website here.

The Poverello Center is also hosting a food drive on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. Donations can be dropped off at Papa Dukes, located at 1952 Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors.