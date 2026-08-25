South Florida families on fixed income are skipping doctors and eating 1 meal a day as inflation hits a 7-month high

Consumer confidence in the U.S. economy has fallen to a seven-month low, driven by sustained inflation and rising prices for essentials such as gasoline. In South Florida, the affordability crisis is proving particularly difficult for residents managing chronic conditions, who are increasingly forced to choose between basic necessities and medical care.

"Sometimes I have to circumvent going to the doctor or going to the dentist in order to keep up with my other expenses," said Greg Griffith, who receives assistance from the Poverello Center in Wilton Manors.

The Poverello Center, which traditionally serves individuals with chronic conditions, is preparing to launch an emergency food program next month to meet the growing needs of the broader community.

"The general population that we're seeing is hurting as well," said Brad Barnes, the center's deputy executive director. "People working nine to five, they're working a part-time job, and they're asking for help, for food".

The center operates under a "food as medicine" philosophy, offering recipients a choice of fresh produce, meats, seafood, and various pantry staples. For clients like Edward White, who is on a fixed income, the service is a critical lifeline.

"I have been at times where it's one meal a day," White said.

White described the impact of inflation on his household budget: "I used to go to the store, and I could fill up the cart, and it would be $170. Now, I don't even get the bottom of the cart filled, and it's like $200".

"I don't think I could get through the month without it," White added.