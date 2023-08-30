Will Hurricane Idalia return to threaten Florida's East Coast again?

MIAMI -- Hurricane Idalia came ashore Wednesday morning in Florida's Big Bend region near Keaton Beach before exiting the state and heading up to Georiga.

The models that show where Idalia goes now that it has made landfall in Florida. CBS News Miami

There was chatter on social media and in some forecasting circles that the storm, which brought flooding and power outages, could drift out to the Atlantic Ocean, drop south and loop back into Florida's Gulf Coast.

The speculation apparently stemmed from the Global Forecast System model run on Tuesday that suggested the scenario of a second strike by Idalia.

CBS News Miami KC Sherman said the updated modeling rules out a second strike on Florida by Idalia.

The storm will head to the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday before becoming a tropical storm and going to the Atlantic.

"I'm happy to say, at least right now, that is no longer a solution," she said, adding that the storm will meander near Bermuda before it is picked up and carried away from Florida.