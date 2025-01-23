Widow of Road Ranger killed on New Year's Eve urges drivers to follow Move Over Law

MIAMI - Staci Myers-Parra never imagined her husband's final goodbye would be before his shift as a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger on New Year's Eve. Hours later, he was killed in a crash caused by a driver authorities said was intoxicated.

Now, during Move Over Awareness Month, Myers-Parra is sharing her story, hoping her husband's death will remind drivers to follow the law and protect workers on Florida's highways.

"Life's not the same," she said. "It's sunk in knowing that I can't wake up at 7 o'clock in the morning and see him anymore. A promise that he was coming home turned into him not coming home."

Jose Parra, 28, was killed around 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 after police said Latoya Hayes lost control of her car and caused a five-car pileup. Two state troopers were injured in the crash. Hayes faces more than 20 felony charges. Attempts to reach her defense attorney were unsuccessful.

The tragedy left Myers-Parra clinging to memories of her husband, many of them captured in photographs. One photo, taken just days before the crash, holds particular meaning. "We went out to lunch before we went to finish our last-minute Christmas shopping," she said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is using Parra's death to raise awareness about the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move over for emergency and roadside workers. If moving over isn't possible, drivers must slow down by at least 20 mph below the speed limit.

Parra's death is part of a troubling trend. In November, Road Ranger Terry Blum was killed on I-95 in Port St. Lucie after being struck by a vehicle. FHP issued nearly 17,000 citations for move over violations in 2024.

Myers-Parra hopes sharing her husband's story will encourage drivers to think twice when they see workers on the side of the road.

"People need to be responsible and respectful of others and follow the law," she said. "Because this could be anyone's family member."