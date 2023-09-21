Whopping $725 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday drawing
MIAMI - Feeling lucky?
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has grown to $725 million after no one matched all the winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing.
Those numbers were 16-27-59-62-63 and the Powerball number was 23.
The $725 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. It has a cash value of $345.7 million.
While the overall odds of winning any number of the Powerball prizes are 1 in 24.9, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.
