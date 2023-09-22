White House creates office for gun violence prevention

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced the creation of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, a venture Harris will oversee.

The office is intended to find a way around congressional inaction on stronger gun control laws, as the White House tries to make inroads on one of its top priorities. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the first Gen Z member of Congress and advocate of further action on guns, introduced the president Friday. As the president announced the new office, he thanked affected family members who found "purpose in your pain."

"Because of all of you here today, all across the country, survivors, families advocates, especially young people who demand our nation do better to protect all, who have protested, organized, voted and ran for office and yes, marched for their lives, I'm proud to announce the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the first office in our history," the president declared in the White House Rose Garden.

In a statement ahead of the formal announcement, the president said he'd continue to "urge Congress to take commonsense actions that the majority of Americans support, like enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

"But in the absence of that sorely-needed action," he continued, "the Office of Gun Violence Prevention along with the rest of my Administration will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart."

The White House says the office is intended to implement the president's executive orders on gun violence and the most recent gun legislation passed by Congress, the 2022 bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, provides funding for mental health services and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years. It's not yet clear what the office's role would be, but the White House says that having dedicated staff on hand within the White House will help expedite its objectives.

Last month, a coalition of gun control groups endorsed Mr. Biden's reelection bid.

Gun violence has spiked in many cities throughout the country compared to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. And a study this year published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found fatalities from gun violence have increased over time, with more victims dying at the scene of a shooting before they can reach medical facilities.

Despite Congress' resistance, Mr. Biden continues to advocate for a new assault weapons ban.

Mr. Biden and Harris have both visited the sites of mass shootings that occurred during their administration, including Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

File: President Joe Biden embraces Mandy Gutierrez, the principal of Robb Elementary School, as he and first lady Jill Biden pay their in Uvalde, Texas on May 29, 2022. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images