White House criticizes Florida gun proposals

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - A day after an Orlando television reporter was killed on the job, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday criticized Florida Republican leaders for proposals that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

"This is the opposite of common-sense gun safety," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "And the people of Florida, who have paid a steep price for state and congressional inaction on guns, from Parkland to Pulse Nightclub to Pine Hills, deserve better."

Spectrum News 13 television reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, was fatally shot in the Pine Hills area of Orange County while at the scene of an earlier murder. Television photographer Jesse Walden also was shot but survived. In addition, a 9-year-old child and a 38-year-old woman were killed, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, which arrested a suspect.

The Florida House and Senate are moving forward with proposals (HB 543 and SB 150) that would end a decades-old requirement that people get state licenses before they can carry concealed weapons. Supporters of the proposals have argued, in part, that carrying guns can help with self-defense.

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on February 23, 2023 / 9:01 PM

