What's open & closed on Labor Day 2023

MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill?

Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:

Federal offices: Closed.

State offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.

Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.

Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.

Stock markets: Closed.

Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open.

Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.

Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available.

Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Grocery stores and malls: Open.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Winn-Dixie: Regular hours

The fresh Market: Regular hours

Trader Joe's: Regular hours

Whole Foods Market: Regular hours

Publix: Regular hours, pharmacies will be closed

Walgreens: Regular hours but the following pharmacies are closed; Miami, Hialeah, Doral and Miami.

Costco: Closed

BJ's Wholesale: Regular hours

Miami-Dade, Broward County Transit

Miami-Dade Transit: Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a weekend schedule on Labor Day. Metrobus will run on a Sunday schedule, STS will run on regular service.

Broward County Transit: Operating on a Sunday/Holiday hours schedule for Monday. No express or Brezze bus service. Broward Main Terminal in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, the Northeast Transit Center, Pompano Beach, Lauderhill Transit will have customer service from 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.