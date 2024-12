What's open and what's closed in Miami, Broward and Palm Beach for New Year's?

MIAMI — As South Florida prepares to ring in the New Year, residents and visitors alike may want to check schedules ahead of time as many businesses will have adjusted hours during the holiday celebrations.

Here's what you need to know about supermarkets, restaurants, shopping malls and more on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in South Florida:

South Florida supermarkets

Publix: Open on New Year's Eve until 9 p.m.; adjusted hours on New Year's Day.

Open on New Year's Eve until 9 p.m.; adjusted hours on New Year's Day. Winn-Dixie: Open on New Year's Eve until 10 p.m.; adjusted hours on New Year's Day.

Open on New Year's Eve until 10 p.m.; adjusted hours on New Year's Day. Aldi: Limited hours on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.

Limited hours on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day. Fresh Market: Open on New Year's Eve until 8 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open on New Year's Eve until 8 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day. Sedano's: Open on New Year's Eve until 8 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open on New Year's Eve until 8 p.m.; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Trader Joe's: Until until 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on on New Year's Day.

Until until 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on on New Year's Day. Whole Foods: Open until 9 p.m. New Year's Eve; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Department and big retail stores in South Florida

Target: Open until 9 p.m. New Year's Eve; regulars hours for most stores on New Year's Day.

Open until 9 p.m. New Year's Eve; regulars hours for most stores on New Year's Day. Walmart: Regular hours on New Year's Eve; open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Regular hours on New Year's Eve; open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Big Lots: Regular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

Regular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day. BJ's Wholesale Club: Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Day. Costco: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day. Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; closed on New Year's Day .

Miami, Broward, Palm Beach pharmacies and convenience stores

CVS: Open on New Year's Eve; open on New Year's Day. Horus may vary.

Open on New Year's Eve; open on New Year's Day. Horus may vary. Walgreens: Open on New Year's Eve; open on New Year's Day. Hours may vary.

Open on New Year's Eve; open on New Year's Day. Hours may vary. 7-Eleven: Open 24 hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

South Florida malls

Aventura Mall: Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year's Day. Brickell City Centre: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Broward Mall: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day. Coral Square Mall: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Dadeland Mall: Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Dolphin Mall: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day. The Falls: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Miami International Mall: Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Miami Worldcenter: Individual store hours vary on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day.

Individual store hours vary on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. Pembroke Lakes Mall: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Sawgrass Mills: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day. Shops at Merrick Park: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Town Center at Boca Raton: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Day. Westland Mall: Open until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach restaurants

Applebee's : Reduced hours by location on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

: Reduced hours by location on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day. Burger King: Regular hours by location on New Year's Eve; reduced on New Year's Day.

Regular hours by location on New Year's Eve; reduced on New Year's Day. Denny's: Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day.

Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day. Dunkin: Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day.

Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day. IHOP: Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day.

Regular 24 hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular on New Year's Day. McDonald's: Regular hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

Regular hours at most locations on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day. Panera Bread: Regular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

Regular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day. Pizza Hut: r egular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

egular hours on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day. Starbucks: Hours vary by location on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day.

Hours vary by location on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. Waffle House: Regular 24 hours at most on New Year's Eve; regular hours on New Year's Day.

Government offices, libraries, banks

Closed on New Year's Day.

Garbage pickup

Regular service

Mass transit in South Florida

Miami-Dade: Metrorail and Metromover will run until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Metrobus and MetroConnect will run on a Sunday schedule New Year'sDay. Metrorail and Metromover will run on a weekend schedule. MetroLink won't run.

Metrorail and Metromover will run until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Metrobus and MetroConnect will run on a Sunday schedule New Year'sDay. Metrorail and Metromover will run on a weekend schedule. MetroLink won't run. Broward: Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sunday schedule on New Year's Day. .

Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sunday schedule on New Year's Day. . PalmTran : Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sunday schedule on New Year's Day. .

: Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sunday schedule on New Year's Day. . Tri-Rail: Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sweekenbon New Year's Day. .

Buses run regular schedule on New Year's Eve and Sweekenbon New Year's Day. . Brightline: Regular service on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day.

Please note that hours can vary by location, and some stores may have further modifications. Check with your local store to confirm their specific holiday hours to ensure a smooth shopping experience.