Watch CBS News
Local News

Video shows spectacular whale breach off Provincetown

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Watch a spectacular whale breach near Provincetown
Watch a spectacular whale breach near Provincetown 00:26

PROVINCETOWN - Whale watchers were treated to a glorious sight off Provincetown on Sunday.

Tony Consiglio captured amazing video of a whale fully breaching the water, prompting screams of excitement from others on the boat.

Back in July, there was a similarly "epic" whale sighting in the same area. That time, three humpback whales breached the water in a perfectly timed synchronized jump. 

Experts say that when whales breach, they are communicating messages to their pod. The splash and sound from the breach travels underwater and lets them communicate from far away.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.