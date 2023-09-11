Video shows spectacular whale breach off Provincetown

Watch a spectacular whale breach near Provincetown Watch a spectacular whale breach near Provincetown 00:26

PROVINCETOWN - Whale watchers were treated to a glorious sight off Provincetown on Sunday.

Tony Consiglio captured amazing video of a whale fully breaching the water, prompting screams of excitement from others on the boat.

Back in July, there was a similarly "epic" whale sighting in the same area. That time, three humpback whales breached the water in a perfectly timed synchronized jump.

Experts say that when whales breach, they are communicating messages to their pod. The splash and sound from the breach travels underwater and lets them communicate from far away.