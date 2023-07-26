'Epic' video shows 3 whales launching into synchronized jump off Cape Cod

PROVINCETOWN - Witnessing one whale leap out of the water is a majestic sight. But how about seeing three do it at the same time?

Robert Addie, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was on a boat with his daughters off Provincetown Monday when they were treated to this "epic" moment - three humpback whales breaching the surface of the ocean, perfectly in sync.

"Everyone was stunned," Addie told WBZ-TV.

The group was on the water for a birthday celebration and this was the perfect present. Addie said he's been fishing for decades but he's never witnessed something like this.

"I've literally seen thousands of whales," he said. "I haven't yet run into anyone that's seen a triple synchronized beach."

Afterwards, they even saw a younger whale jump into the air. Addie can't believe his luck that he was able to capture the moment on camera.

"We were all gobsmacked," he said. "You can tell the story and nobody's really going to believe you, but catching it on video. . . oh my."