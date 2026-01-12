Possible kidnapping attempt investigated in Broward County
A possible kidnapping attempt is under investigation in Broward County, according to officials
According to officials in Weston, the possible kidnapping attempt of a "young female" was reported in the area of Bonaventure Boulevard and Sagemont Way.
Officials said the Broward Sheriff's Office was searching for a dark blue minivan, possibly a Honda or Hyundai, and a "masked and hooded" male driver.
Weston officials are urging anyone who thninks they've seen the vehivle or driver to call 911.
No other information was released.