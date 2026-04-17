2 men jailed in Broward burglaries tied to South American theft ring targeting wealthy communities, BSO says

Two men are in custody in connection with a string of high-end residential burglaries in Weston that investigators say are part of an organized South American theft group targeting wealthy communities across the country.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said at least six burglaries were reported over six months beginning in August 2025, all in the gated Windmill Ranch Estates community. Investigators say the suspects used the same method in each case, striking when homeowners were away and stealing large amounts of cash and jewelry.

"This is a very sophisticated group whose job is to identify high-end homes," Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Robert O'Dor said.

According to investigators, the suspects typically forced entry by breaking windows and doors, then raided safes inside the homes. The tactics are commonly associated with South American theft groups known for operating across state lines and moving quickly from one community to another.

Because of the repeated incidents and the value of the stolen items, which investigators said totaled $2 million, BSO formed a multi-agency task force to track the suspects.

After months of surveillance, deputies received a call reporting an active burglary and arrested Daniel Osorio-Valencia at the scene, investigators said. Authorities said Osorio-Valencia was carrying a backpack containing a Wi-Fi jammer, a sledgehammer, a screwdriver, a wallet, and jewelry.

Detectives also identified Jose Elias Barrozo-Espinosa as a suspect in the Weston burglaries. He appeared before a Broward County judge this week, where a judge found probable cause for the charges against him.

Barrozo-Espinosa is charged with burglary, causing more than $1,000 in damage, and first-degree grand theft.

His arrest took place out of state. Police in Zionsville, Indiana, arrested Barrozo-Espinosa last month following a chase through wooded areas near a highway. He was later extradited to South Florida.

Investigators said the suspects were able to access the gated Weston community by using inflatable boats on the waterways surrounding the neighborhood, bypassing security checkpoints designed to restrict vehicle entry.

Authorities said four additional people believed to be connected to the Weston burglaries have also been arrested on unrelated charges in other states.

BSO is urging homeowners to take preventive measures, including making homes appear occupied.

"These groups want no interaction with people," O'Dor said. "If they see a TV on or signs that someone may be inside, they'll often move on to the next house."

The investigation remains ongoing.