Pair charged with Broward burglaries tied to South American theft ring, authorities report Two men are in custody in connection with a string of high-end residential burglaries in Weston that investigators say are part of an organized South American theft group targeting wealthy communities across the country. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at least six burglaries were reported over six months beginning in August 2025, all in the gated Windmill Ranch Estates community. Investigators say the suspects used the same method in each case, striking when homeowners were away and stealing large amounts of cash and jewelry. The latest from Steve Maugeri.