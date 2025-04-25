Western Broward brush fire 100% contained, Florida Forest Service says

A large brush fire that erupted near U.S. 27 and Griffin Road in western Broward County on Wednesday afternoon is now contained.

The fire broke out Wednesday around 3 p.m. in the Everglades and rapidly spread. U.S. 27 was temporarily closed just north of Griffin Road as crews worked to contain the brush fire. Winds carried smoke from the fire west-southwest over parts of Weston during the day.

Brush fire containment

As of Friday morning, the Florida Forest Service reports the fires, dubbed 27 Fire, had scorched hundreds of acres and were 100% contained.

In addition to Broward Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews, suppression units from Davie Fire Rescue assisted in curtailing the fires.

No buildings were damaged in the fires and no one was hurt.

According to the state's Wildland Fire Danger Index, which estimates the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day, Broward and Miami-Dade are at a moderate risk. Collier County, to the west, was listed as high risk.

From the beginning of the year through April 20, there have been 1,295 wildfires in the state which have burned more than 46,456 acres, according to the Florida Fire Service.