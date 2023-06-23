West Perrine father of two shot, killed in home

MIAMI - A West Perrine man, described by family members as a loving father of two and a hard-working deejay, was shot and killed in his home early Friday morning.

They said Terrell Vaughn was shot in the upper part of his body in a home at SW 102dn Avenue and 175th Street.

He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. One of Vaughn's family members said it may have happened during an argument with someone.

"He was a good guy, an upcoming guy, everybody loved him. He made everybody laugh. He was a guy who did nothing wrong," said Vaughn's brother Freddie Williams. "What they did to him was wrong and at the end of the day there is going to be justice."

"(He) meant a lot and now he's gone. You can't bring him back. He was a good person and he's gone too soon," said Vaughn's cousin Darrell Collins.

Sadly, Vaughn was also the victim of gun violence nearly three years ago when he was shot and lost his left leg.

Miami-Dade police are urging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPs (8477). There's a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.