3 thieves on the loose after a Broward County man was beaten and robbed in his driveaway after a trip to the bank

A man is speaking out after surveillance video showed him getting beaten during a robbery in his own driveway in West Park on Monday.

Nelson Villa is battered and bruised, pointing out a fat lip, a couple of bumps, and scrapes.

The video shows him pulling into his home from a trip to the bank when an SUV pulls up seconds later. Three men get out of the car, and two of them distract Villa while the third person goes to the passenger's door, detectives say.

While that happened, a noise got Villa's attention, but it was too late.

"I looked, and he ran. When he ran, I saw that he got something," he said.

Villa ran after that third man as he raced to his getaway car. He says that when he realized he couldn't catch him or get his $2,100 back, he tried to get a picture of the license plate with his phone.

That's when surveillance video shows one of the other thieves knocking him to the ground in the road right in front of his home.

Villa says he is convinced he was targeted at the bank. The detective investigating this case also believes that it was a targeted incident.

"They were very precise where I had the money," he said." I had it in two envelopes, and they took them," he explained. Investigators remind people to be aware of their surroundings while banking, conceal your withdrawal, and if you feel you're being followed dont go home, drive to a public area, and call the police.

Those three robbers are still on the loose, so Broward officials are urging anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS(8477)