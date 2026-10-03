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Man found dead on West Park road likely hit by car, deputies say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Miami

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The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead on a West Park road overnight.

Deputies said they responded just after 11 p.m. Friday night to a report of a man lying injured in the roadway on Southwest 23rd Street, near Southwest 56th Avenue. The sheriff's office said the man, who has not yet been publicly identified, appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. He was declared dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation. BSO noted that it's unclear as of publication if the incident was a hit-and-run.

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