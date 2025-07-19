Man in custody after shooting outside Broward County strip club, sheriff's office says

A man is in custody after a shooting outside a Broward County strip club early Saturday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Broward County Sheriff's deputies got a call for a shooting just before 6 a.m. outside the Playhouse Gentlemen's Club in West Park.

West Park resident Mark Young got a call from a friend about it. He told CBS News Miami this isn't the first time he's heard about a shooting in his town.

"Here we go again," Young said. "It's a shame we have to live in fear."

Deputies were seen canvassing the area early Saturday morning, where several damaged cars were seen in the parking lot and towed away. Deputies took a 29-year-old Akheem Omarie Mahabier into custody.

Young said it's a bad look for the area.

"It's kinda really scary," he said. "People [are] just afraid to come by this here area."

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the shooting, and there's no word yet on whether anyone was hurt.

The area was taped off for hours in the morning along West Hallandale Beach Boulevard. Young told CBS News Miami he's not the only resident who isn't comfortable in this part of town.

"They are very concerned, they are very afraid to even pass by here because you don't know what's gonna happen," Young said.

CBS News Miami has reached out to the Playhouse Gentlemen's Club and has not gotten a response.

The scene has cleared up, and the club is open again. CBS News Miami has followed up with the sheriff's office, asking if there are any other suspects.