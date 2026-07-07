2-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in West Park, BSO says

An investigation is underway in West Park after deputies say a 2-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car on Monday afternoon.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash with injuries in the 100 block of Allen Road in West Park around 2 p.m.

Deputies and members of Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

A 2-year-old boy in West Park died after he was hit by a car on Monday, July 6, 2026.

When they arrived, they said they found a 2-year-old boy suffering from injuries after he was hit by the car.

The driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identieid, remained at the scene, according to the BSO.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

BSO Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.