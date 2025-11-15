Man killed in hit-and-run near West Little River, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office says

An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by an unknown driver in northwestern Miami-Dade County early Saturday morning, deputies said.

Around 5:03 a.m., deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Northside District responded to reports of a man who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Northwest 104th Terrace and 27th Avenue near West Little River.

According to investigators, the man was crossing the road when an unknown black SUV traveling south struck him and continued driving without rendering any aid.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and took the man to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died, MDSO said.

MDSO's Traffic Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.